Report: Kiko Alonso had another thumb surgery this month

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2017, 3:12 PM EST

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso needed to have surgery after breaking his right thumb in a December loss to the Ravens and he was reportedly back at the doctor earlier this month for another operation.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Alonso had a second surgery on the thumb after the team’s January 8 loss to the Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Caplan reports that the recovery timeline is six weeks, which would leave Alonso ready in plenty of time for the start of offseason work.

Alonso missed one game as a result of the injury and started the other 15 regular season contests and that playoff loss during his first year in Miami. He had 115 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and an interception return for a touchdown.

Alonso is set for restricted free agency this offseason and it sounds like the Dolphins expect to have him back because defensive coordinator Matt Burke talked about the possibility of moving Alonso to outside linebacker next season.