Report: Travis Benjamin needed postseason knee scope

Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin needed arthroscopic knee surgery after the season, ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported Tuesday.

Benjamin caught 47 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns last season, his first with the Chargers, but he missed two games and only had nine receptions in the second half of the season while dealing with the injury.

The report said he had surgery last week after dealing with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his right knee over the last several weeks of the season.

Benjamin signed with the Chargers last March after four years with the Browns, where he first emerged as an explosive punt returner and later became a deep threat in the passing game. Benjamin has 14 career touchdown catches and three career punt return touchdowns.