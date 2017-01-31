Rex Ryan won’t close door on a potential return to the Jets

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2017, 7:03 PM EST

A New York baseball team once developed a habit of firing and re-hiring its manager. A former New York football coach apparently wouldn’t mind a New York football team doing the same thing.

“I’m definitely never going to say never on that one,” former Jets coach Rex Ryan told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “I love New York. I do. I love the people. I got a ton of friends — lifelong friends-in that organization. I’ll never say never. I don’t know in what capacity, but I’ll leave that open for sure.”

Those comments may not make the team’s current head coach or defensive coordinator happy, and for good reason. Coaching etiquette counsels against politicking for jobs currently occupied.

In Ryan’s defense, he wasn’t specifically referring to returning to the Jets now or in the near future. Regardless, the coaches currently on the team’s payroll surely would prefer that Ryan refrain from wistful speculation about replacing them.

Despite anything Rex says, a return is possible only if the Jets are interested. There’s no reason to think that the Jets are feeling nostalgic about bringing back a guy who ended his tenure with four straight non-playoff seasons.

Maybe that’s why Rex was sure to do some sucking up.

“I liked Woody and his family,” Ryan said. “[Woody’s younger brother] Chris Johnson now will have a bigger role with that team. I’m telling you, they’re good people. They mean well. They want to win too. Woody wanted to spend money. Woody wanted to spend every damn penny of [the money under the salary cap] and yet we saved it.”

Rex also was sure to suck up to the locals.

“I love New York,” Ryan added. “There’s some people, who for whatever reason, don’t like New York, but I’m not one of them. I love New York and I love the people of New York . . . and I missed it. I’m on the streets going to restaurants and it was great. It’s like I never left.”

But leave he did. We mused about a possible return late in the season, and it would definitely be a great story. The more important question is whether it would make the Jets a great team.