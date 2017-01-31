Robert Kraft: By standing up to NFL I’m protecting my family

Patriots owner Robert Kraft says that by standing up for his team and against the NFL in Deflategate, he’s standing up for his family.
“Well, everyone wants to protect their family,” Kraft said at Super Bowl Opening Night, when asked why he has continued to say the NFL got Deflategate wrong, even after the league ultimately won in its battle to suspend Tom Brady and dock the Patriots draft picks.
Although Kraft chose not to fight the NFL over the lost draft picks, he will never accept Commissioner Roger Goodell’s handling of the matter.
“I think our family was involved, or accused of being involved, in something that was mishandled and inappropriate, became a big distraction,” Kraft said. “Leadership is about stepping up when it’s the appropriate time and then making sure everyone knows that we’re all on the same page. Sometimes when you’re in complicated situations in a business, people start pointing fingers, and we want to assure everyone that we’re all together. When tough times come – actually, this is something in the Old Testament – there’s nothing bad that happens that doesn’t have good associated with it, if you manage it properly, and I think, in a way, that galvanized our whole team. We came very close last year, just at the end up in Denver, not getting to this game. We’re really pleased we were able to get to this game. It has been sort of a peaceful year, and we hope we have the privilege of winning on Sunday.”
Kraft would love nothing more than to stand with his family as he takes the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Goodell on Sunday night.
The Pats and the Furious.
(Vin Diesel growling voice) I gotta protect my family.
And yet he didn’t defend his QB more than should’ve…..
Can they cheat just one more SB win ???
Goodell knows LOL
By “family” he must mean Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton & the dead presidents.
Remember when Kraft helped his bikini wearing “gal pal” with her audition? Good times.
And he bent over on Deflategate, paid $1M, lost his draft choices, waived his right of appeal…………….nice defense Bobby! Nobody lies better than you!
There is not an issue that the NFL got deflategate wrong. Science, the lies, the leaks, the NFL’s silent PSI reports, the league’s constant need to keep changing the bar on the charges, and the league’s own “independent” report (if you bother to read the well hidden actual evidence, , all state without any contraversy the “the league got it wrong on deflategate”.
This isn’t Bob Kraft’s opinion, its a FACT. And I’m still waiting for a majority of the nation media to just come out and call a spade as spade and THEN we can move on.
It’s all an act. The commish, Kraft and Brady’s 4 game suspension for ‘deflategate’. The trade off will be the Pats 5th Super Bowl Championship Sunday followed by 6th next year… Book it!
Wait….you not only rolled over, you coughed up the pick AND paid the $1M fine, without a fight….when did you “fight” the NFL???
Say whatever, you rolled over and wet on yourself when push came to shove.
Considering the number of overweight people in the US, maybe getting the “Deflator” to share his weight loss tips would be of greater service. Trying to sell America on the fact that one of your employees who handled the footballs was nick named “The Deflator” because he was trying to lose weigth will go down in history as the biggest ruse ever pulled. Only the Patriot fans would buy that level of BS and I’m not even sure they are that stupid, loyal but not stupid.
How exactly did Kraft ‘stand up’ to the NFL? He accepted any and all punishments for delfategate without a fight. A few harsh words to the media and a website poking holes in the wells report is hardly the NFL equivalent of standing in front of a tank in Tiennaman square.
He laid down quicker than a polish soldier, out in the first round on the first blush. What is he even talking about and why is he drinking in the morning ?
He can try to spin it all he wants now but the record shows he caved and accepted the fine and the loss of a draft pick. He didn’t defend his “family” until his fanbase (source of income) expressed its displeasure at him not defending the team.
Sure, but the serial cheating proves that protecting the family might not be in the team’s best interest
Those poor helpless patriots are so persecuted for their innocence. Let’s feel sorry for them.
citizenstrange says:
Jan 31, 2017 1:25 PM
Remember when Kraft helped his bikini wearing “gal pal” with her audition? Good times.
———-
Remember when Arthur Blank took nearly a million dollars from the Army to have a football field sized flag to “honor” the troops returning from combat? The Atlanta Falcons took the most money out of the NFL teams that had to be paid to “honor” the troops returning from combat. If you have to be paid to do it then it’s not an honor.
“A report released last November{2015} , titled “Tackling Paid Patriotism,” said the Falcons accepted $879,000 over a four-year period from contracts that included military tributes.”
He’s protecting his business interests. Nothing wrong with that. But calling his business, or any NFL organization, a family is nonsense.
silvernblacksabbath says:
Jan 31, 2017 1:27 PM
It’s all an act. The commish, Kraft and Brady’s 4 game suspension for ‘deflategate’. The trade off will be the Pats 5th Super Bowl Championship Sunday followed by 6th next year… Book it!
————————————————————
The only question I have is how did they get the Broncos to participate in this “act” by having an insurance agent as their QB? And what was in it for the Ravens and Steelers to not cover Chris Hogan AT ALL?
Kraft you are a pathetic old wrinkly whinger who is the head of a team who have been caught with their pants down around their ankles more than once and thankfully been punished. You behave like a parent who despite what everyone says beleives their child is innocent. Why on earth you team had to try a pull a fast one more than once is beyond me because imo are clearly the best team over the last few years. In the eyes of your fans of course they will defend your team to the hilt a seige mentality if you like but to everybody else when you mention the Patriots there is a “But” before you think of anything else, which I think is quite sad.
Wow Raider fans are bitter jealous losers. Tough not having John Madden and Howie Long anymore? You pine for the good ole days of when your franchise was relevant.
Since you have no success, than no other team can be successful. Got it.
Let’s diminish all of the Patriot’s success on erroneous claims that have never been proven true or on something with more “substance” like framegate, I mean deflategate is what you call it
Do I think they deflated the balls? Yes. Do I think it affected the game? No. Do I think the NFL didn’t handle the situation correctly? Absolutely. Patriots blew out the Colts, the Colts were blown out by the Cowboys without deflated balls. So it was a very possible outcome for the game. After all the Patriots won the Superbowl proving they didn’t need deflated balls. I hate the Pats but NFL didn’t need to remove picks and suspend Brady.
Essentially Kraft is one of 32 stockholders in a business that has Goodell as it’s CEO. From a business standpoint he has to maintain a working relationship with Goodell and the other owners, it is what it is. Business is business, ‘family’ is family. But if it’s true the best revenge is living well then Kraft and his ‘family’ are doing just fine. The petty assaults of the jealous and insecure certainly prove that out.
These are the facts….The Patriots are today sports dynasty…..with over 75 million in cap space and a Hall of Fame coach and qb who dont want to slow down any time soon. …with a record of 251 and 93 in the last 20 years , with 11 AFC Title games and 7 Super Bowls………..I smile while I type this stuff!!!!!!….Haters gonna hate
Yet again, Pats in VICKTOM MODE. sigh. Old.
Oh brother. Homer Simpson and Robert Kraft have more in common than I thought.
Speaking of family:
“New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has the MVP trophy from Super Bowl XLIX, but cornerback Malcolm Butler proudly still drives the truck that Brady gave him.” – Mike Reiss
Haters, how do you spin that story into Brady being anything but a winner and a good guy?
questions to Goodell tomorrow:
“What’s your favorite color?”
“How fun is it to be Commissioner?”
“Did anyone ever tell you you look like Robert Redford?”
“What’s the single most awesome Super Bowl moment sitting in the luxury box you can remember?”
“The weather may be cloudy Sunday, what’s the NFL’s plan for that?”
The Honor of the Kraft’s are at stake, quick call the lawyers!
I guess if you are a billionaire with nothing else to worry about this kind of manure is important for some reason…
Kraft should ask for compensation for Lynchs tampering last night. No one seems to be talking about it but if the pats did this people would be all over it. Lynch, during the fox telecast, said he would love to have Tom Brady on the 49ers. Big deal? Probably not but it is the 49ers, the only team Brady would ever consider going to.
The Deflator. Enough said.
Robert Kraft – you are the freaking NFL!
“The Pats are rigged!”
President Donald Trump
To Knowlegeable Pats fans only – If leniency of the Spygate penalty was the reason why rabid/jealous owners pressured Goodell into this Deflate-gate nonsense, why frame Brady and not Belichick? Do you not agree that the NFL could have easily framed and blamed BB just as easily as they framed/blamed Brady? In fact I argue that Brady has been more of a martyr than BB would have. I would appreciate only intelligent/thoughtful responses.
Except that they were found to have taped the sideline practices for years.
I don’t know why but I started laughing when Kraft referenced the Old Testment.
To those that mock Kraft calling his company a “family”, I suggest you google “The Mensch Of Malden Mills”.
CEO Aaron Feuerstein was known for taking care of his employees in an industry that was notorious for abusing workers. He is rather famous in Massachusetts.
Kraft’s mistake was not doing this for Spygate. Goodell lied then, too, in fear of people seeing all other NFL teams’ video interns stand right on the sidelines with everyone else.
That’s why those tapes were destroyed.
Kraft tries to get too cute with the politics, but it backfired in both situations, even though educated people know Goodell is the cheater and liar, not the Pats.
In 10 years, Goodell has slowly started to destroy the league.
His position has been compromised. No NFL customer with even a high school diploma, actually believes him.
I cheated my fellow owners to protect my trust fund family!
translation: as long as our fans don’t care, and we keep winning cheating is ok with me!
Mr. Kraft talks about protecting the sense of community within a family , not exposing intimacy and personal details of intimates .
How one can become confused with the other is merely an issue for those whose personality , or measure of reason is so unbalanced that comfort , and intimacy , is one and the same as business .
That is certainly a shame .
Kraft you bailed on the team’s fans and I remain disgusted you did so
Deflategate was only a means to an end. The Well’s report never proved Brady did anything wrong. But with the “more than likely than not” statement it provided Roger Goodell with an opportunity to act as “The Enforcer”. As we all know, innocent until proven guilty is not how things work in the NFL under the current CBA language. Goodells’ power, under the CBA, was challenged in court and upheld.
I think Kraft realized the language of the CBA was in Goodell’s favor and fighting it would be a lost cause. I think he accepted the fine and draft pick loss because he thought that would be the end of it. I do not think he ever envisioned the “more than likely than not” statement or that lack of acknowledgement of scientific fact in the Wells report to ever lead to a suspension of Tom Brady. If so, I bet his actions would have been different.
Kraft paid for NE’s stadium from his own money. Can your team’s owner say that?
Man I hope Kraft has the balls to let Brady take the trophy from Goodell.
Kraft paid for NE’s stadium from his own money. Can your team’s owner say that?
_________________________________________
A an employee of said owner caught taping signals shouldn’t be taking the high road on this issue
I’m a Pats fan but Kraft did not stand up to the NFL. I wish he did
“By cheating my other 31 business partners, I am protecting my family’.
Stand up and be a man, Bobby!
lol protecting your family yea rite draft picks and money then they got tommy (daddy tucks him in) junior and you ragged
lol and bilichick is pathological cant help himself now hes got guys swiping backpacks fake tough guy lowvoice fact is his whole career and personal life has been built on lies and cheating so why wouldnt he continue A SKUNK CANT CHANGE HIS STRIPES brady and craft are just as bad LOL
What fight ? You were beaten like a rented mule !