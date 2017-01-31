Saints add a couple of assistants

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2017, 11:21 AM EST

When word came Monday that the Bears would be parting ways with wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, we noted that the Saints had an opening at the position that might interest the former Sean Payton assistant.

It seems the Saints and Johnson noticed the same thing. Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports that Johnson will return to New Orleans and replace John Morton, who has been hired as the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

Johnson was on Payton’s staff with the Saints from 2006-11 before leaving to become the head coach at Tulane. He spent four years at the school before moving on to the Bears for the 2016 season.

Triplett also reports that Bradford Banta will be the Saints’ special teams coordinator. Banta spent 11 years playing in the NFL, primarily as a long snapper and has been a special teams assistant for the Redskins for the last three seasons.

The Saints hired Mike Nolan as their linebackers coach on Monday and still need to find a new defensive line coach.