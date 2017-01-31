Sammie Coates recovering from surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2017, 11:12 AM EST

Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates got off to a fast start in 2016 with 19 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns in the first five games of the year, but finger injuries made the rest of the year far less productive.

Coates only had two catches for 14 yards over the rest of the regular season and two catches for 34 yards in the postseason as the injuries limited how much of an impact he could have on offense for Pittsburgh. Coates’ path back to full health will include rehab from surgery.

Just got out of surgery went great! #thankYouGod — Sammie Coates (@sammiecoates11) January 31, 2017

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that Coates had fractures and tendon damage repaired in the surgery. There’s no word on when Coates will be back to full health, but getting the surgery out of the way now would seem to set him up for a full workload by training camp at the latest.