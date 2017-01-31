Steelers hope to have Antonio Brown “for a long time”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2017, 5:03 PM EST

Wide receiver Antonio Brown’s status with the Steelers has come under some scrutiny in the aftermath of his decision to post a video from the team’s locker room on social media, but team president Art Rooney II said Tuesday that any issues there might be won’t stop the team from working to re-sign him to another long-term deal.

Rooney said that there were “little annoyances” with Brown in reference to the video, but emphasized that they were small issues in comparison to the overall relationship between team and player.

“Antonio is a good guy, a good person,” Rooney said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I enjoy him as a personal relationship, and I think he’s somebody that his teammates like to have him on the team. He’s a hard worker, so he’s another player we’re hoping to address his contract and have him here for the long term.”

There was no discussion of a time frame for addressing Brown’s deal. He has one year left on his deal, but the Steelers also have to deal with running back Le’Veon Bell’s impending free agency in the near future.