Thomas Dimitroff checked ego, built bond with Dan Quinn

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 31, 2017, 12:12 PM EST

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff had built a contender. But when it all broke down around him, he had to rebuild a team, and his sense of self.

When the Falcons fired Mike Smith and hired Dan Quinn as head coach in 2015, they also reshaped the front office structure, and Dimitroff no longer had strict control over the 53-man roster. For a guy who had acquired the core of a team that had five straight winning seasons (after 42 years in Atlanta without consecutive winning records), swallowing what amounted to a demotion was difficult.

But Dimitroff told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com that it was a matter of accepting the change after a pair of flatline seasons, and forging a new relationship with a coach he had never met.

“I knew that hierarchy would change,” Dimitroff said. “No question, you had to check your ego at the door.”

And in doing so, he went to work getting to know Quinn, learning the preferences of the new coach on the fly, and trying to find the common ground they had. Much like coach Pete Carroll and G.M. John Schneider in Seattle, the lack of an existing relationship didn’t hold them back.

“As I got to know Thomas through the interview process, we had an interesting connection. For me, it was very easy to see he had his stuff together,” Quinn said. “So we spent as much time together as we could, on scouting trips, watching tape. There was a definite hole in the carpet between my office and his office.”

The two began creating what they called a “composite philosophy” for rebuilding a team, and set about finding the kind of fast, physical players on defense which had become the norm in Seattle. A quick start last year fizzled, but when they supplemented an already good offense with some key free agents (Alex Mack, Mohamed Sanu) and drafted immediate contributors to the defense (Keanu Neal, Deion Jones, De’Vondre Campbell) this offseason, the result was a trip to the Super Bowl.

“The philosophy came together and it wasn’t vaguely understanding each other, but spending hours and hours and hours to truly make that connection,” Dimitroff said. “It wasn’t only Seattle’s system or New England’s system, which is where we both came from. It became ‘our system’ and that was a brotherhood bonding experience for us.”

And by stepping back, Dimitroff was able to push the Falcons even higher than they had been.