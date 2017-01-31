Tom Brady becomes emotional talking about his dad

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 31, 2017, 10:02 AM EST

Tom Brady kept a lot of the anticipated questions at bay last night, but was moved to an emotional moment when a 7-year-old reporter asked the Patriots quarterback who his hero was.

“That’s a great question. I think my dad is my hero, because he’s someone I look up to every day,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Then he looked down and fiddled with his microphone, pausing for a moment and appearing to well up, before saying “My dad.”

Brady’s father has been outspoken before, and had choice words for commissioner Roger Goodell last week that had Brady joking about banning his father from any future media appearances.

But the moment was genuine when the young reporter asked, and Brady had other moments where he talked about his family that were real. He batted away some of the anticipated questions about his relationship with President Donald Trump by saying “I’m a positive person, I want what’s best for everybody,” but the difference in tone when talking about his father was noticeable.

Asked later if his dad’s remarks mirrored his own feelings about Goodell, he again choked up a bit.

“Well, I’d say my dad represents his feelings, because he’s a dad, and I’m a dad and, …” Brady said, trailing off. “He was just a great example for me, and he was always someone who supported me in everything I did, to come home at night and bring me out, hit me ground balls and fly balls. I loved baseball growing up.

“And to have a chance to go to 49er games on the weekend with him and my mom and throw the ball in the parking lot before the games; those are memories that I’ll have forever.”

While so many of the responses given this week — by both sides — are pretty canned, it was touching to see Brady so moved on a national stage.