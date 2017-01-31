Tom Brady’s emotion tied to mother’s medical condition

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 31, 2017, 5:16 PM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became emotional yesterday when talking about his family, specifically mentioning his father as his hero.

But it’s his mother’s struggle that may have caused a number of other feelings in him.

According to Tom Curran of CSNNE.com, Brady’s mother Galynn has been dealing with an unspecified medical issue for the last 18 months, which has been a weight on the quarterback.

Asked Tuesday what triggered Monday night’s emotional response, Brady alluded to the issue.

“It’s been a challenging year for my family, just for some personal reasons,” he said. “It’ll just be nice having everyone here watching us this weekend. That’s my mom and dad.

“They’ve been so supportive my entire life, it’s nice to be able to show them . . . to try to make them proud . . . My mom hasn’t been to a game this season. My dad has been to [only] one. It’s very atypical.”

According to Curran, Brady’s mother’s condition has improved recently, and she was able to get back onto a golf course for nine holes. She may have also played a part in his decision to drop the appeals of his DeflateGate suspension, allowing him time to spend with family and change his perspective on the energy needed to pursue the case.