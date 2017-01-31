Tom Brady’s emotion tied to mother’s medical condition

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became emotional yesterday when talking about his family, specifically mentioning his father as his hero.
But it’s his mother’s struggle that may have caused a number of other feelings in him.
According to Tom Curran of CSNNE.com, Brady’s mother Galynn has been dealing with an unspecified medical issue for the last 18 months, which has been a weight on the quarterback.
Asked Tuesday what triggered Monday night’s emotional response, Brady alluded to the issue.
“It’s been a challenging year for my family, just for some personal reasons,” he said. “It’ll just be nice having everyone here watching us this weekend. That’s my mom and dad.
“They’ve been so supportive my entire life, it’s nice to be able to show them . . . to try to make them proud . . . My mom hasn’t been to a game this season. My dad has been to [only] one. It’s very atypical.”
According to Curran, Brady’s mother’s condition has improved recently, and she was able to get back onto a golf course for nine holes. She may have also played a part in his decision to drop the appeals of his DeflateGate suspension, allowing him time to spend with family and change his perspective on the energy needed to pursue the case.
Proof that GOATS can feel human emotion… hope she is well!
How somebody couldn’t have the utmost respect for Tom Brady is beyond me. Meanwhile, the spineless emperor counts his annual 40+M per year.
It’s very easy for people to post all kinds of hateful or degrading comments on this forum, sometimes more so when it comes to Tom Brady and/or the Patriots.
This article just goes to show that there are many things we don’t know about these players and their personal struggles, that make those types of posts particularly inappropriate.
So, I wish Tom and his family all the best, and I hope his mom fully recovers.
Pats fan.
I live in the same town as Brady and Kraft. We heard months ago that Brady’s mom was very sick, but I wasn’t going to post that until it was publicized.
Godspeed to Mrs. Brady, glad to hear she’s feeling better.
Stay strong.
When your Mom needs extra care, you’re a different man. Glad they can make it to the game. Glad for all of them, win or lose.
I wish the media would leave personal issues unrelated to football alone. Obviously Brady’s family want to keep the matter private and we should respect that.
Thoughts and prayers for the family.