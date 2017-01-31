Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2017, 8:11 AM EST

S Colt Anderson didn’t hesitate before re-signing with the Bills.

Jimmy Johnson once tried to add Bill Belichick to the Dolphins coaching staff.

Patriots DE Rob Ninkovich says his motivation level remains the same heading into his third Super Bowl appearance.

Former Jets QB Matt Simms made the Super Bowl trip as a member of the Falcons practice squad.

Where should the Ravens be looking in the draft?

The Bengals haven’t gotten much from their last three first-round picks.

Browns T Joe Thomas had to wait until the Pro Bowl for his second win of the year.

A call for the Steelers to draft a quarterback.

Former Texans RB Arian Foster is heading back to school.

New Colts G.M. Chris Ballard stressed building through the draft at his introductory press conference.

Will the Jaguars hold onto T Kelvin Beachum?

Jerome Bettis liked what he saw from the Titans in 2016.

The Broncos could use more production in their kick return game.

The Pro Bowl put a positive cap on the season for some Chiefs.

A reset on where things stand for the Raiders in Las Vegas.

What’s the outlook for Keenan Allen and the rest of the Chargers wide receivers?

The Cowboys generate plenty of love and hate.

Giants QB Eli Manning has been in touch with Matt Ryan ahead of the Super Bowl.

Former Eagles T Jon Runyan shared some advice for how the team should proceed with Jason Peters.

Some interior defensive line options for the Redskins to consider.

TE Martellus Bennett shared some thoughts on his Bears days.

LB Kyle Van Noy has no ill feelings about his time with the Lions.

A report card for the Packers defense.

Vikings DE Everson Griffen brought his high school coach to the Pro Bowl.

Tracing the origin of Falcons QB Matt Ryan’s nickname.

A look at how Panthers players performed in the Pro Bowl.

Saints K Wil Lutz wore a Dikembe Mutombo jersey when he met Mutombo at a Hawks game.

Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy and WR Mike Evans will get some rest with the Pro Bowl out of the way.

Can RB Stepfan Taylor find a bigger role than he’s played for the Cardinals the last few years?

Former Rams QB Kurt Warner made his case for the Hall of Fame.

49ers G.M. John Lynch has a baseball background.

Where should the Seahawks look in the draft?