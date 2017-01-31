 Skip to content

Which G.M. hiring approach do you prefer?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2017, 6:04 AM EST
This Nov. 9, 2014 photo shows former NFL player John Lynch on the sideline before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans. The San Francisco 49ers have hired Lynch to be their general manager. After a lengthy search that included interviews with nine other publicly identified candidates, team CEO Jed York settled on a mystery candidate when he gave the job to Lynch on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman) AP

On Sunday, a pair of NFL teams hired General Managers from very different backgrounds. Much has been said about one of the hires, little has been said about the other.

Here’s your chance to say your own piece/peace/whatever about which approach you prefer.

Tuesday’s question of the day on PFT Live focuses on the general proposition of whether you want an outside-the-box hire (49ers) or the more traditional cookie-cutter, pay-your-dues-and-rise-through-the-ranks approach (Colts).

Hopefully tuning in for PFT Live won’t prompt you to feel like you’re paying your dues or cutting cookies or living in a box by a mossy pond. There’s only one way to find out, I guess.

