Which G.M. hiring approach do you prefer?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2017, 6:04 AM EST

On Sunday, a pair of NFL teams hired General Managers from very different backgrounds. Much has been said about one of the hires, little has been said about the other.

Here’s your chance to say your own piece/peace/whatever about which approach you prefer.

Tuesday’s question of the day on PFT Live focuses on the general proposition of whether you want an outside-the-box hire (49ers) or the more traditional cookie-cutter, pay-your-dues-and-rise-through-the-ranks approach (Colts).

Hopefully tuning in for PFT Live won’t prompt you to feel like you’re paying your dues or cutting cookies or living in a box by a mossy pond. There’s only one way to find out, I guess.