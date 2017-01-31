Which non-quarterback will have biggest game for Falcons offense?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2017, 10:20 PM EST

As we get closer and closer to Super Bowl LI, it probably makes sense to pay more attention to, you know, Super Bowl LI.

Wednesday’s PFT Live question of the day will do just that, with a specific focus on the “home” team in the game, the Atlanta Falcons. Apart from quarterback Matt Ryan, which Falcons offensive player will have the biggest game?

Before making Julio Jones your knee-jerk, Captain Obvious response, keep in mind that the Patriots likely will try to minimize the dominant wideout’s impact on the game.

Answer below, drop a remark in the comments