Willie Colon is “50-50” on whether Ben Roethlisberger retires

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2017, 6:38 PM EST
Few are taking seriously Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s musings about retirement. Former Steelers and Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon, a member of Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl XLIII and XLV teams, is among the few.

“I’m gonna be honest I’m 50-50 on it,” Colon told PFT Live on Tuesday from Radio Row in Houston. “When I saw it and I saw the comments, you know this is a man that had torn his meniscus. Dealt with concussions, dealt with shoulder injuries, dealt with knee issues and ankles. He’s just had his third child this year. He’s approaching [35]. You know, he’s done a lot so if he was to walk away right now, and I love him like a brother I still talk to him. I wouldn’t be mad at him but I know it may be tough contract-wise.”

That’s the element — a duty to repay $18.6 million in bonus money if he walks away — that eventually caused Colon to come down on the “Ben will play” side of the issue.

“That’s a big check he may have to write and I don’t think anybody’s ready to kind of cash in like that so I think he’s gonna have to suck it up,” Colon said. “I don’t see him hanging it up but if he did hang it up I would salute him because I think he’s had a hell of a career.”

That career apparently will have at least one more chapter. But it still seems like a closer question for a guy who knows him as well as any player does.

1 Response to “Willie Colon is “50-50” on whether Ben Roethlisberger retires”
  1. vancouversportsbro says: Jan 31, 2017 6:52 PM

    Too much mace in the eye takes a toll on anyone.

