Alan Branch added to Patriots injury report

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2017, 5:52 PM EST

The Patriots released their first injury report of Super Bowl week on Wednesday and there was one new addition to last week’s group of limited participants.

Defensive lineman Alan Branch was slowed by a toe injury. Branch has been a key part of the New England defensive front this season, starting all 16 games and recording 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble while playing about 60 percent of the team’s snaps.

Safety Nate Ebner moved up to limited participation after sitting out last week’s practices with a concussion and kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who was sidelined by an illness before the team shipped off to Houston, is off the report all together. Wide receiver Danny Amendola, running back Brandon Bolden and defensive end Jabaal Sheard were also off the report after limited participation last week.

Tight end Martellus Bennett (knee), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), wide receiver Chris Hogan (thigh) and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell remained limited for New England.