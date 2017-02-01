Bob McNair: We’ll probably look for a QB in the draft

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2017, 3:52 PM EST

Brock Osweiler’s first season in Houston didn’t go as hoped, which appears to have the Texans headed back into the market for a quarterback.

Owner Bob McNair didn’t go quite as far as Terry Bradshaw when it came to assessing Osweiler’s performance during the 2016 season, but he said Wednesday that the team needs “better performance out of the position” next season. Tom Savage is on hand to compete with Osweiler and McNair said that more additions may be coming.

“The challenge is what can we do with what we got,” McNair said, via the Houston Chronicle. “We’ll still probably look at a young quarterback as we go into the draft. It’s a question of what’s available.”

The draft isn’t the only avenue available to a team looking for quarterback help, but Osweiler’s $19 million cap charge and $16 million guaranteed salary would make it hard to make a significant veteran addition this offseason.