Brandon Marshall won’t make any QB suggestions for Jets this year

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2017, 9:23 AM EST

During the long spell between the end of the 2015 season and the Jets’ agreement with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to return for the 2016 season, there was no shortage of people sharing their opinions about what the team should do at the position.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall was one of those people and he was a strong proponent of the Jets doing what they had to do in order to bring Fitzpatrick back after a season that saw the two players connect 109 times for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns. The second act was nowhere near as good as the first as Fitzpatrick and the team slumped during what Marshall called a “rough year for all of us.”

As a result of the entire experience, Marshall says he will be sitting out any discussion of who should be the team’s quarterback in 2017.

“I think last year the whole Fitz situation took a lot out of me,” Marshall said, via the New York Post. “I think that was something that made me realize I need to focus on myself and football. I need to do my job. My job is to be a wide receiver. Going into this offseason, that’s all I want to do is be a football player. I’m getting out of the front office department.”

There’s a chance that the front office will get out of the Marshall department as well. The veteran is owed $7.5 million in non-guaranteed money for next season with both the Jets’ roster and salary cap in need of work to get back in shape. Marshall said “the way I am approaching it is I’m under contract” and the coming weeks will let us know if the Jets are taking the same approach.