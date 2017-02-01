Carson Palmer: “My house in Arizona is not on the market”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2017, 11:28 AM EST

Those Carson-Palmer’s-house-is-on-the-market-unless-it-isn’t reports can be resolved once and for all, at least for now. Based on words directly from Palmer himself.

“No, my house in Arizona is not on the market,” Palmer said in a statement from the Cardinals to PFT. “And every year we have taken off for offseason family adventures so there’s nothing to read into there either.”

The latter part of that quote relates to the report that Palmer’s kids have been pulled out of school in Arizona.

Palmer has yet to decide whether he’ll play in 2017. However, it appears that two key facts suggesting that he won’t be playing for the Cardinals have no relation to that possibility.

If Palmer retires or decides to play for a different team, the Cardinals will have to scramble to replace him, either by going with Drew Stanton or finding someone from outside the team.