Chargers officially terminate Qualcomm Stadium lease

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2017, 11:32 PM EST

The Rubicon from Qualcomm has been crossed, officially.

The Chargers have officially canceled their stadium lease in San Diego, triggering the termination on the first day of the 2017 window for doing so. The team wired $12.575 million in order to formalize the end of the relationship between the Chargers and the San Diego stadium where the team has played for decades.

The team has had the annual ability to terminate its Qualcomm Stadium lease, with the amount of the early termination fee shrinking each year. The lease ends with only four years remaining on it.

The Chargers will play for two years in L.A. at the StubHub Center, an undersized soccer stadium. In 2019, the Chargers and Rams will christen a new state-of-the-art stadium in Inglewood.