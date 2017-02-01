Conflicting reports about Carson Palmer’s house being up for sale

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2017, 8:44 AM EST

On Tuesday, there was a report that Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer had put his home in Arizona on the market, pulled his children out of school and moved out of the state.

For those reading their crystal balls about Palmer’s plans for the 2017 season, that would seem to be a sign that his future may not include another season running the Cardinals offense. Those balls might be a bit foggier than that report would make it appear, however.

Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports that Palmer’s house is not up for sale, which would lead real estate speculators to look elsewhere for new digs and keep Cardinals offense speculators guessing about Palmer’s ultimate decision about returning for another season in the desert.

Of course, the house being up for sale wouldn’t be any guarantee of what Palmer is planning to do and Palmer’s own words — “I’d like to play if my body responds the way I hope.” — likely remain the best guide as to what’s going on inside his head right now.