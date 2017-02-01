Cowboys sign CFL’s top kickoff returner

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2017, 10:58 AM EST

The Cowboys looked outside the United States to bring in a possible kick returning option for the 2017 season.

The team announced that they signed wide receiver Quincy McDuffie to a reserve/future contract on Tuesday. McDuffie, who played at UCF and spent time with the Broncos in the 2013 offseason, led the CFL in kickoff returns with 27.7 yards per return in 2016 while playing for Winnipeg. He also returned two kicks for touchdowns and had a punt return for a touchdown earlier in his CFL career.

Lucky Whitehead handled kick and punt returns for the Cowboys in 2016.

The Cowboys also signed wide receiver Uzoma Nwachukwu on Tuesday. Nwachukwu has also spent time in the CFL in addition to stints on several practice squads. Brice Butler and Terrence Williams are set for free agency this offseason and the two new arrivals make it four receivers signed to reserve/future contracts since the end of the regular season.