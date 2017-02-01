 Skip to content

Dwight Freeney: I try to hate Tom Brady, but I can’t

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 1, 2017, 7:50 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Defensive end Dwight Freeney #93 of the Indianapolis Colts sacks quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the AFC divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2005 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney has faced Patriots quarterback Tom Brady many times, and often in big games when Freeney played for the Colts. But Freeney doesn’t view Brady as the enemy heading into Super Bowl LI.

Freeney said today that he has gotten to know Brady well enough that he likes him personally, and as a result he can’t motivate himself with personal animosity.

“The thing is, I try to hate the guy, but I can’t because he is a good guy,” Freeney said of Brady. “I know him personally off the field, too – he is a good dude. I guess it comes with the territory, just playing as long as I have been and as long as he has been. We have had a rivalry in the Colts versus the Patriots for years – it was like they were in our division since we played them twice a year, because we played them once in the regular season and once in the postseason. We knocked them out, they knocked us out, so it is kind of those things where you know it is going to be a battle. You know it is going to be a war. At the end, you have so much respect for them because of the fact that they are such a great franchise and they can continually make it to this moment year in and year out, even when they have changes on the team. They go through adversity throughout the years. Tom is not playing the first four games and they are still here. It is a testament to what they do around there.”

Sunday may be the last time Freeney and Brady meet on the field. Theirs has been a rivalry of respect.

11 Responses to “Dwight Freeney: I try to hate Tom Brady, but I can’t”
  1. jakec4 says: Feb 1, 2017 7:54 PM

    Meh…..Don’t remember Freeney getting the best of Brady enough over the years to make it a “rivalry”.

  2. dickshotdogs says: Feb 1, 2017 7:55 PM

    Take that, Brady haters. Dwight recognizes that Brady is great, and more importantly, honest. Just ask him. Now, go to bed.

  3. ryder09 says: Feb 1, 2017 7:56 PM

    If Freeney was in his prime, then I would think the Falcons would have a shot at winning this Sunday. The terrible Falcons defense is going to get eaten alive.

  4. owlbania says: Feb 1, 2017 7:56 PM

    Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

  5. amadorcountyca says: Feb 1, 2017 7:57 PM

    Mutual respect by top level players.

    Haters are gonna hate, but at the end of the day, it’s just a game.

  6. j0esixpack says: Feb 1, 2017 7:59 PM

    Tons of similar respect going back to Freeney from most Patriots and Patriots fans

    He’s one of a handful of guys I always wished had been a Patriot

    Can’t believe he’s still playing and producing at this level at 36 either… that’s a helluva career he’s had

  7. MichaelEdits says: Feb 1, 2017 7:59 PM

    I spent over 40 years hating the Dallas Cowboys before I realized I couldn’t do it anymore. (I don’t like them — puhlease — but the hate’s gone.) However, hating the Patriots is EASY. And the Giants. And, surprisingly, the Packers, because they rely too much on their QB’s godhood.

  8. rodgerstonelson says: Feb 1, 2017 7:59 PM

    That is called respect…Something the commissioner needs to learn about.

  9. tonebones says: Feb 1, 2017 8:04 PM

    Brady is a good guy. I don’t think everybody that’s ever cheated at a sport is automatically a bad guy. Many pitchers scuff baseballs. So many players use some sort of PEDs. Brady isn’t the first great QB to ever tamper with the air pressure in footballs. I’ve never heard of a player who didn’t like Tom Brady. And this isn’t the first time an opponent has said nice things like this on the eve of a super bowl.

  10. jimjets says: Feb 1, 2017 8:07 PM

    no, you can’t hate him. it’s easy if you try

  11. bullcharger says: Feb 1, 2017 8:23 PM

    Freeney’s had a great career.

