Falcons plan to block Kyle Shanahan from taking key assistants

February 1, 2017

The Falcons know they’re going to lose Kyle Shanahan to the 49ers next week.

But they don’t want to lose many other pieces of the coaching staff.

According to Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons plan to block any attempt to take any of their top assistants with him, a group which includes assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Raheem Morris, running backs coach Bobby Turner, and offensive line coach Chris Morgan.

Shanahan has certainly been lining up potential staffers, though he’s behind in the process since he was the last head coach hired this offseason.

It’s possible Falcons coach Dan Quinn might allow quarterbacks coach Matt Lafleur or offensive assistants Mike McDaniel and Mike Lafleur to go with Shanahan. Matt Lafleur also worked with Shanahan in Houston and Washington, and may want out if he’s not promoted.

The early speculation was that former 49ers and Eagles coach Chip Kelly was a strong possibility to replace Shanahan.