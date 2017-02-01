Falcons’ Taylor Gabriel eager to prove the doubters wrong

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 1, 2017, 6:02 AM EST

Taylor Gabriel has been doubted on every step of his football journey. He wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school and wasn’t drafted after a productive college career at Abilene Christian. The Browns signed him as an undrafted free agent but cut him after two years.

This year the Falcons picked him up and he caught six touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown and should be a big part of the Falcons’ passing attack in Super Bowl LI, but he admits he still gets motivation from proving the people who doubted him wrong.

“You carry that chip on your shoulder,” Gabriel said. “I’ve had a lot of doubters through my whole NFL career with my height and my size and things like that. You have to carry that chip on your shoulder just to make sure that you do that extra and above, make sure that no one else is working as hard as you.”

Gabriel was measured at 5-foot-7 and 167 pounds at Abilene Christian’s Pro Day, and he was disappointed that NFL scouts looked at that more than his college production and athletic ability.

“Of course because you’re a competitor and you do the Combine and Pro Day and things like that,” Gabriel said. “You want to get drafted. You want to see your name called and come up to the screen, but at the same time I felt like the journey that I was on and the journey that I have been going on was something that needed to be done. It’s gotten me here.”

It’s gotten him to the Super Bowl. And to think, if he hadn’t been released by the Browns, he could still be in Cleveland.