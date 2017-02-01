 Skip to content

Gary Kubiak plans his next step in football

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2017, 10:29 PM EST
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Head coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos in the third quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Getty Images

Former Texans and Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has retired from the grind of running an NFL team, and he’s planning his next move. It’s clear that his next move will involve football, in some way.

In a special bonus segment of PFT Live, Kubiak talked about his decision to retire and his options for the future. He also answered the very important question of which quarterback is more intense: Broncos G.M. John Elway or former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

Whatever Kubiak does, there’s a great chance he’ll thrive in the same way he did as the head coach of both the Texans and the Broncos. For more from Kubiak, who spoke at Radio Row in Houston for the first time since retiring last month, check out the video.

