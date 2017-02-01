Gary Kubiak plans his next step in football

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2017, 10:29 PM EST

Former Texans and Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has retired from the grind of running an NFL team, and he’s planning his next move. It’s clear that his next move will involve football, in some way.

In a special bonus segment of PFT Live, Kubiak talked about his decision to retire and his options for the future. He also answered the very important question of which quarterback is more intense: Broncos G.M. John Elway or former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

Whatever Kubiak does, there’s a great chance he’ll thrive in the same way he did as the head coach of both the Texans and the Broncos. For more from Kubiak, who spoke at Radio Row in Houston for the first time since retiring last month, check out the video.