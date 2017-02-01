Goodell: “No timeline” on investigation of accusations against Ezekiel Elliott

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 1, 2017, 3:06 PM EST

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones recently made clear that he’s ready for the NFL to put its investigation of domestic violence allegations against star running back Ezekiel Elliott to rest.

At his pre-Super Bowl press conference Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league is no hurry and is concerned with getting it right, not getting it done.

“I am not putting on any pressure on our investigators,” Goodell said. “We have highly trained, highly skilled people looking into this. We want them to be thorough and we want them to be fair and come to the right conclusion.

“When they do, they will notify me. At this point there’s no timetable.”

Elliott’s attorney said last fall he believed it was time for the NFL to close the book on two separate allegations made by Elliott’s ex-girlfriend. When the Cowboys’ season ended last month Elliott said he wanted closure and that investigators would find nothing to prove the allegations. Jones said he has believed since last summer that Elliott would be cleared.