Jerry Jones: If I can make Romo situation work for everybody, I should be President

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 1, 2017, 8:13 AM EST

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the season he needed to back away from the constant talk about Tony Romo. That lasted a few weeks.

During an interview with Nashville’s 104.5 FM’s Midday 180 Show, Jones echoed previous regrets about not getting Romo to a Super Bowl, and said it’s going to be hard to find an acceptable middle ground.

“Whatever really comfortable solution for all parties here, if I can come up with it, . . . if I have that answer, I should be President of the United States,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News.

That brings to mind a whole other set of questions (Would Tom Brady talk about Jerry Jones?), but it’s clear the issue of Romo’s future is weighing heavily on him, after a brilliant season ended with a thud against the Packers in the Divisional Round.

“One thing’s for sure, going into that playoff game, I really thought that we had the best quarterback personnel even with all the due respect to [Aaron] Rodgers,” Jones said. “We had two quarterbacks who were capable, in my mind, of playing at a level that could get us to the Super Bowl. In case you had an injury or just your depth at that position. And I felt that we had from about the sixth game on last year, a superior position at quarterback because if Dak got nicked up, we knew we had a hot hand.”

With Jones up for a vote for the Hall of Fame this weekend, there will likely be more such interviews in the coming days, and perhaps a chance to polish up a campaign speech for a bigger residence than the one in Canton.