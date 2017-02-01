Jets hire Stump Mitchell as running backs coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2017, 11:08 AM EST

Jets head coach Todd Bowles has added a former colleague from Arizona to the team’s coaching staff.

The Jets announced on Wednesday that Stump Mitchell will be their new running backs coach. Mitchell played nine seasons for the Cardinals and replaces Marcel Shipp, who also spent many years as a running back for the Cardinals during his playing career.

Mitchell was on Bruce Arians’ staff for the last four seasons and overlapped with Bowles for two seasons in Arizona. He started his NFL coaching in 1999 and spent nine seasons as the running backs coach with the Seahawks before spending two years with the Redskins and three years as the head coach at Southern University.

The Jets finished 12th in rushing yards last season with Matt Forte and Bilal Powell in the lead roles in the backfield. Both players are under contract for 2017.