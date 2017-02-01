Jets hire Stump Mitchell as running backs coach

Jets head coach Todd Bowles has added a former colleague from Arizona to the team’s coaching staff.
The Jets announced on Wednesday that Stump Mitchell will be their new running backs coach. Mitchell played nine seasons for the Cardinals and replaces Marcel Shipp, who also spent many years as a running back for the Cardinals during his playing career.
Mitchell was on Bruce Arians’ staff for the last four seasons and overlapped with Bowles for two seasons in Arizona. He started his NFL coaching in 1999 and spent nine seasons as the running backs coach with the Seahawks before spending two years with the Redskins and three years as the head coach at Southern University.
The Jets finished 12th in rushing yards last season with Matt Forte and Bilal Powell in the lead roles in the backfield. Both players are under contract for 2017.
Stump will make Matt Forte great again.
Great hire. Stump Mitchell was a great coach in Arizona, and was largely responsible for Arizona finally having a run game for the first time in forever. Of course, having good talent like David Johnson and Chris Johnson gave him the tools, but, he is going to be missed by players and fans alike, who had nothing but the utmost respect for Mitchell (who are also missing Coach Bowles).
Bowles is hiring some no-nonsense coaches.
Like to see it.