Jim Harbaugh: Tom Brady is the greatest football player ever

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2017, 6:21 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots laughs with head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines after they played catch before a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Michigan Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Last February, Tom Brady returned to Ann Arbor to take part in the University of Michigan’s signing day extravaganza alongside Derek Jeter, Ric Flair and others.

Brady has bigger football plans this week, so he wasn’t back at his alma mater for this year’s festivities. His name still came up when Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was asked to share his thoughts on Super Bowl LI. Harbaugh isn’t waiting to see how the game turns out to rank Brady among the best players to ever play the game.

“He’s already got it. That’s the point. Tom Brady is the greatest football player to ever play,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “If you can play that good, that consistently great year-after-year-after-year-after-year, game-after-game-after-game-after-game, nobody’s ever done that. Nobody’s ever done it like Tom Brady has. He’s the best of all time.”

Harbaugh was asked if Brady could have a spot on his staff when he’s done playing. The coach laughed and said that if Brady had such an interest, he “will give him a deep long bow, shake hands and I’ll coach the quarterbacks for him.”

A Patriots win on Sunday would make Brady a five-time Super Bowl champ and that will likely lead a lot of people to sign on to Harbaugh’s proclamation.

2 Responses to “Jim Harbaugh: Tom Brady is the greatest football player ever”
