Jim Harbaugh: Tom Brady is the greatest football player ever

Last February, Tom Brady returned to Ann Arbor to take part in the University of Michigan’s signing day extravaganza alongside Derek Jeter, Ric Flair and others.

Brady has bigger football plans this week, so he wasn’t back at his alma mater for this year’s festivities. His name still came up when Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was asked to share his thoughts on Super Bowl LI. Harbaugh isn’t waiting to see how the game turns out to rank Brady among the best players to ever play the game.

“He’s already got it. That’s the point. Tom Brady is the greatest football player to ever play,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “If you can play that good, that consistently great year-after-year-after-year-after-year, game-after-game-after-game-after-game, nobody’s ever done that. Nobody’s ever done it like Tom Brady has. He’s the best of all time.”

Harbaugh was asked if Brady could have a spot on his staff when he’s done playing. The coach laughed and said that if Brady had such an interest, he “will give him a deep long bow, shake hands and I’ll coach the quarterbacks for him.”

A Patriots win on Sunday would make Brady a five-time Super Bowl champ and that will likely lead a lot of people to sign on to Harbaugh’s proclamation.