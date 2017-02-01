 Skip to content

John Lynch was testing the 49ers to see if they could keep a secret

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 1, 2017, 12:31 PM EST
This Nov. 9, 2014 photo shows former NFL player John Lynch on the sideline before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans. The San Francisco 49ers have hired Lynch to be their general manager. After a lengthy search that included interviews with nine other publicly identified candidates, team CEO Jed York settled on a mystery candidate when he gave the job to Lynch on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman) AP

New 49ers General Manager John Lynch demanded that his candidacy for the job remain secret, in part to see if the 49ers were capable of keeping a secret.

Lynch said during an interview on KNBR this morning that the reason he wanted to keep his name out of the news cycle was in part because of the team’s track record of leaking information from inside the building.

So by interviewing with them with a condition, Lynch was in effect testing owner Jed York and executive Paraag Marathe.

I made a big deal that this stayed quiet,” Lynch said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “First of all, you know what I was doing? Part of the rumors are things fly out of that building. So I wanted to see could I trust (them), you know? So that was part of my thinking.”

Lynch said that because he was happy with his job broadcasting games for Fox that he was able to be frank with them during the interview process. That meant not announcing the fact he interviewed, as the team made a big deal of their transparency in announcing other candidates as they met with the team.

“If I was going to engage in these conversation, we can’t beat around the bush,” Lynch said. “We’ve got to get right to: ‘Do I want to work for these people?’ I can tell you what I found, my interaction with Jed York, he’s a guy that all he wants to do is win.

“He’s tired of some strife and some contention in the building. He wants harmony. He wants to give us the resources. He wants to be a support mechanism, but he wants to get out of the way and let us work. And, to me, that’s an awesome deal.”

Of course, every new administration starts with a certain optimism that this time things have changed for real. So it will be interesting to see if things there remain in-house, or whether the organizational reputation for getting certain sides of a story out there will continue even after being able to hire an under-the-radar candidate.

11 Responses to “John Lynch was testing the 49ers to see if they could keep a secret”
  1. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 1, 2017 12:36 PM

    “Jed York, he’s a guy that all he wants is to keep his bank account filled to the brim and overflowing from the millions it.”

    There, fixed the quote for him.

  2. peachyc39 says: Feb 1, 2017 12:37 PM

    Well so far so good but as a niners fan I’m well aware of York’s ability to keep his big mouth shut. Maybe he’s learned his lesson….just maybe…..

  3. nyneal says: Feb 1, 2017 12:37 PM

    Really? Lynch was “testing” the 49’ers to see if they could keep a secret?????
    Man, the NFL sure has changed. I’m amazed these guys can break themselves away from their hair and nail appointments to even apply for the jobs.

  4. mvp43 says: Feb 1, 2017 12:39 PM

    Same owner- nothing matters.

  5. jssebastian2014 says: Feb 1, 2017 12:40 PM

    I’m looking forward to this article being linked in a year when Lynch and York are busy playing the blame game for another catastrophic season.

  6. heyguru69 says: Feb 1, 2017 12:42 PM

    Lynch is an extremely smart guy, and I hate that people are holding Matt Millen up in comparison without giving the man a chance. It USED to be the American way to give a guy a chance without an internet full of trolls gutting it outright. I’m not even a 49ers fan per se, but they’re already seen rock bottom. See what new blood can do, inexperienced in the position or not. Sometimes ‘experience’ keeps guys in the League an extra 10-15 years that they don’t really deserve, other than long-held reputations when the game has actually passed them by. No names will be used to protect the innocent.

  7. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Feb 1, 2017 12:44 PM

    What’s next,,, hide and go seek ?

  8. zoxitic says: Feb 1, 2017 12:44 PM

    If things don’t work out with Lynch, rumor is they are going after Al Michaels.

  9. ravenousravenousrhinos says: Feb 1, 2017 12:44 PM

    Is this really what it has come to?

  10. jaggedmark says: Feb 1, 2017 12:46 PM

    He wasn’t testing them. He didn’t want that information out because all the ensuing negativity on every social and media platform would have killed his chance to get hired. So instead, all the negativity comes out after his hiring.

  11. TheBrownswillstinkagain says: Feb 1, 2017 12:46 PM

    I love John Lynch. But this whole situation and comments something sounds fishy

    First off if Jed York wants to win why did he fire Harbs and keep scumbag Baalke

    Testing them? Something sounds off

