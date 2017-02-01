John Lynch was testing the 49ers to see if they could keep a secret

New 49ers General Manager John Lynch demanded that his candidacy for the job remain secret, in part to see if the 49ers were capable of keeping a secret.
Lynch said during an interview on KNBR this morning that the reason he wanted to keep his name out of the news cycle was in part because of the team’s track record of leaking information from inside the building.
So by interviewing with them with a condition, Lynch was in effect testing owner Jed York and executive Paraag Marathe.
“I made a big deal that this stayed quiet,” Lynch said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “First of all, you know what I was doing? Part of the rumors are things fly out of that building. So I wanted to see could I trust (them), you know? So that was part of my thinking.”
Lynch said that because he was happy with his job broadcasting games for Fox that he was able to be frank with them during the interview process. That meant not announcing the fact he interviewed, as the team made a big deal of their transparency in announcing other candidates as they met with the team.
“If I was going to engage in these conversation, we can’t beat around the bush,” Lynch said. “We’ve got to get right to: ‘Do I want to work for these people?’ I can tell you what I found, my interaction with Jed York, he’s a guy that all he wants to do is win.
“He’s tired of some strife and some contention in the building. He wants harmony. He wants to give us the resources. He wants to be a support mechanism, but he wants to get out of the way and let us work. And, to me, that’s an awesome deal.”
Of course, every new administration starts with a certain optimism that this time things have changed for real. So it will be interesting to see if things there remain in-house, or whether the organizational reputation for getting certain sides of a story out there will continue even after being able to hire an under-the-radar candidate.
“Jed York, he’s a guy that all he wants is to keep his bank account filled to the brim and overflowing from the millions it.”
There, fixed the quote for him.
Well so far so good but as a niners fan I’m well aware of York’s ability to keep his big mouth shut. Maybe he’s learned his lesson….just maybe…..
Really? Lynch was “testing” the 49’ers to see if they could keep a secret?????
Man, the NFL sure has changed. I’m amazed these guys can break themselves away from their hair and nail appointments to even apply for the jobs.
Same owner- nothing matters.
I’m looking forward to this article being linked in a year when Lynch and York are busy playing the blame game for another catastrophic season.
Lynch is an extremely smart guy, and I hate that people are holding Matt Millen up in comparison without giving the man a chance. It USED to be the American way to give a guy a chance without an internet full of trolls gutting it outright. I’m not even a 49ers fan per se, but they’re already seen rock bottom. See what new blood can do, inexperienced in the position or not. Sometimes ‘experience’ keeps guys in the League an extra 10-15 years that they don’t really deserve, other than long-held reputations when the game has actually passed them by. No names will be used to protect the innocent.
What’s next,,, hide and go seek ?
If things don’t work out with Lynch, rumor is they are going after Al Michaels.
Is this really what it has come to?
He wasn’t testing them. He didn’t want that information out because all the ensuing negativity on every social and media platform would have killed his chance to get hired. So instead, all the negativity comes out after his hiring.
I love John Lynch. But this whole situation and comments something sounds fishy
First off if Jed York wants to win why did he fire Harbs and keep scumbag Baalke
Testing them? Something sounds off