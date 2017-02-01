John Lynch was testing the 49ers to see if they could keep a secret

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 1, 2017, 12:31 PM EST

New 49ers General Manager John Lynch demanded that his candidacy for the job remain secret, in part to see if the 49ers were capable of keeping a secret.

Lynch said during an interview on KNBR this morning that the reason he wanted to keep his name out of the news cycle was in part because of the team’s track record of leaking information from inside the building.

So by interviewing with them with a condition, Lynch was in effect testing owner Jed York and executive Paraag Marathe.

“I made a big deal that this stayed quiet,” Lynch said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “First of all, you know what I was doing? Part of the rumors are things fly out of that building. So I wanted to see could I trust (them), you know? So that was part of my thinking.”

Lynch said that because he was happy with his job broadcasting games for Fox that he was able to be frank with them during the interview process. That meant not announcing the fact he interviewed, as the team made a big deal of their transparency in announcing other candidates as they met with the team.

“If I was going to engage in these conversation, we can’t beat around the bush,” Lynch said. “We’ve got to get right to: ‘Do I want to work for these people?’ I can tell you what I found, my interaction with Jed York, he’s a guy that all he wants to do is win.

“He’s tired of some strife and some contention in the building. He wants harmony. He wants to give us the resources. He wants to be a support mechanism, but he wants to get out of the way and let us work. And, to me, that’s an awesome deal.”

Of course, every new administration starts with a certain optimism that this time things have changed for real. So it will be interesting to see if things there remain in-house, or whether the organizational reputation for getting certain sides of a story out there will continue even after being able to hire an under-the-radar candidate.