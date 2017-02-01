Le’Veon Bell figuring out if he needs groin surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2017, 12:44 PM EST

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was forced out of the AFC Championship Game because of a groin injury that has touched off a discussion about whether the team should be punished for not listing Bell on the injury report after he intially got hurt earlier in the playoffs.

The injury has also touched off discussions between Bell and members of the medical community about whether or not he needs to have surgery in order to get back to 100 percent.

“I’m kind of in the process of seeing a couple of doctors, seeing if I have to get surgery or not,” Bell said during an appearance on NFL Network. “I’m hoping for the best, but I understand it’s a tough game. If I don’t get surgery, I go into the rehab process, work hard, get back to how I was last year. Actually, better. I’m going to take it from there.”

Heading into free agency off of surgery wouldn’t be ideal for Bell or any other player, but the consensus opinion out of Pittsburgh has been that the Steelers will use the franchise tag to keep Bell off the open market if they can’t sign a long-term deal.