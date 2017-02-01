Moose Johnston: ’90s Cowboys would adapt to social media

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2017, 7:43 PM EST

When FOX’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were remarking, fair or not, on the potential connection between the subpar playoff performance of Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his off-day excursion to Miami, plenty pointed out that Aikman’s teammates did far more controversial and potentially disruptive things.

Indeed. They did.

One of the players who didn’t do controversial and potential disruptive things in those days, fullback Darryl “Moose” Johnston, appeared on Wednesday’s PFT Live. He expressed confidence that his teammates would have adjusted their behavior to fit the reality that, in today’s world, everyone is carrying around the ability to take photos and shoot videos of any and all antisocial behaviors.

Here’s the spot where I express confidence that you’ll watch and listen to everything Johnston had to say.