Moose Johnston: ’90s Cowboys would adapt to social media

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2017, 7:43 PM EST
28 Jan 1996: Running back Darryl Johnston of the Dallas Cowboys (center) breaks through the Pittsburgh Steelers line during Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won the game, 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport Getty Images

When FOX’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were remarking, fair or not, on the potential connection between the subpar playoff performance of Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his off-day excursion to Miami, plenty pointed out that Aikman’s teammates did far more controversial and potentially disruptive things.

Indeed. They did.

One of the players who didn’t do controversial and potential disruptive things in those days, fullback Darryl “Moose” Johnston, appeared on Wednesday’s PFT Live. He expressed confidence that his teammates would have adjusted their behavior to fit the reality that, in today’s world, everyone is carrying around the ability to take photos and shoot videos of any and all antisocial behaviors.

Here’s the spot where I express confidence that you’ll watch and listen to everything Johnston had to say.

  1. jimnaizeeum says: Feb 1, 2017 7:51 PM

    With all the scrutiny now more than a few of his teammates would have spent a good deal of their seasons on suspension.

  2. owlbania says: Feb 1, 2017 7:54 PM

    He doesn’t seem stupid on tv, but there you go.

