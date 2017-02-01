Owner: Texans want to extend DeAndre Hopkins’ contract

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 1, 2017, 6:01 PM EST

The Texans don’t have what you’d call certainty about their quarterback position at the moment, but they want to make sure whoever’s in that spot has someone to throw it to.

Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, Texans owner Bob McNair said he wanted to sign star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a contract extension.

“Certainly we’re going to work on that and see if we can get that taken care of,” McNair said. “It’s certainly our intention.”

The Texans have picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, and they have a track record of extending their first-rounders before they hit free agency.

But Hopkins staged a brief protest last year, with a two-day holdout from the start of training camp. The fact it didn’t last had more to do with him lacking leverage and getting some bad advice.

He’s also coming off a down year, though that’s hardly his fault. He only had two 100-yard games last season, finishing with 78 catches for 954 yards and four touchdowns.