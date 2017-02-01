Panthers hire secondary coach from within

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 1, 2017, 12:16 PM EST

The Panthers have filled a staff opening created by an internal promotion with another internal promotion.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers will promote defensive assistant Curtis Fuller to their secondary coach position.

That one was left open when secondary coach Steve Wilks was promoted to defensive coordinator upon Sean McDermott’s hiring in Buffalo.

Fuller has been with the Panthers the last three seasons, working alongside Wilks. A former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks, he played four seasons in the NFL.

The Panthers are still looking for a wide receiver, after Ricky Proehl resigned his post.