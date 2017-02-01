Patriots will play Raiders in Mexico City in 2017

The Patriots and Raiders will play in Mexico City in 2017, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Wednesday during his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference.
The Raiders played the Texans in Mexico City last season. That was a Monday night game, and next season’s game figures to also be a nationally televised game.
“We had a great experience in Mexico,” Goodell said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better reception. We always envisioned it being more than a one-year commitment.”
