Patriots will play Raiders in Mexico City in 2017

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 1, 2017, 2:17 PM EST
Fireworks explode during the playing of the Mexican national anthem before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Texans Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

The Patriots and Raiders will play in Mexico City in 2017, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Wednesday during his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference.

The Raiders played the Texans in Mexico City last season. That was a Monday night game, and next season’s game figures to also be a nationally televised game.

“We had a great experience in Mexico,” Goodell said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better reception. We always envisioned it being more than a one-year commitment.”

  1. sgordon909usdm419 says: Feb 1, 2017 2:18 PM

    I could’ve sworn this was announced months ago….or am I just psychic?

  2. brwmstr says: Feb 1, 2017 2:19 PM

    FIRE GOODELL!!!! Send HIM to Mexico and hopefully he will get stuck behind Trumps Wall

  3. tfavrat says: Feb 1, 2017 2:19 PM

    The field conditions were horrible and the smog is ridiculous. Thanks again, greedy NFL.

