Patriots will play Raiders in Mexico City in 2017

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 1, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

The Patriots and Raiders will play in Mexico City in 2017, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Wednesday during his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference.

The Raiders played the Texans in Mexico City last season. That was a Monday night game, and next season’s game figures to also be a nationally televised game.

“We had a great experience in Mexico,” Goodell said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better reception. We always envisioned it being more than a one-year commitment.”