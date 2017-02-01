Phil Emery a “vital cog” in Atlanta’s cast of former General Managers

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 1, 2017, 9:22 AM EST

Phil Emery didn’t get a long chance to prove himself as a General Manager in Chicago. But now, he’s part of a team of former bosses in Atlanta, and has helped put together a much better team.

Emery’s now a national scout for the Falcons, helping to build a young nucleus of talent that should contend for the next several years. Along with former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli and former Titans G.M. Ruston Webster, Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff has collected a staff with plenty of experience to consult with.

“Phil Emery is a vital cog in our wheel,” Dimitroff said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “To have Scott Pioli in there, to have Phil Emery, to have Ruston Webster, three former General Managers — every time we get into a scouting meeting it’s like a sports symposium, and I love that. We’re not only talking about what we think we’ve done right, far from that. We’re usually talking about all of our mistakes and what we’ve learned, and all of our scouts are learning about it every time we get in there.

“Phil is at the front of that. Phil has a lot of great things to share with our staff, and he’s got a lot of perspective that other people don’t. He’s a very good football man with a smart mind. I’m glad that he’s on board.”

Emery’s background was as a college scouting director in Atlanta and Kansas City before getting the Bears G.M. job in 2012, and he didn’t necessarily draft poorly in Chicago. It was replacing Lovie Smith with coach Marc Trestman in 2013 that became the anchor that dragged his career downward, and led to both of them being fired after the 2014 season.

Now, he’s surrounded by other personnel talent, and they’ve assembled a pretty good cast of personnel.