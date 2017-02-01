Ravens raise ticket prices for first time since Super Bowl win

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 1, 2017, 11:29 AM EST

While the rest of the football world is focusing on the Super Bowl (or things beyond the football world), the Ravens did something they haven’t done since they won the title.

According to Jeff Zrebeic of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens sent an email to season ticket holders this morning informing them of a price increase for next season.

Tickets will go up between 4.7 percent and 10.3 percent, and the team said it would yield an 8 percent increase to the team’s ticket revenues (I’m sure their fans are glad to hear that).

It’s their first price increase since after the 2012 season, when they went to the Super Bowl, and the second in the last nine years.