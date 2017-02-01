 Skip to content

Report: Bene Benwikere visits the Jets

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 1, 2017, 11:42 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 13: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball against Bene' Benwikere #25 of the Carolina Panthers in the 1st quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Bene Benwikere recently visited with the Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Wednesday.

Benwikere went from starting for the Panthers early last season to being waived. He was claimed by the Dolphins last October but was waived a few weeks later before playing in a game, then spent some time on the practice squad with the Packers.

He would be eligible to sign a futures contract with the Jets, who are looking for cornerback help.

Benwikere, 25, was a part-time starter over his first two years with the Panthers and started all four games he played early in the 2016 season before being waived. He has two career interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 27 games, 14 starts.

The Panthers drafted Benwikere in the fifth round in 2014.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Carolina Panthers, Home, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Report: Bene Benwikere visits the Jets”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!