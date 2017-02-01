Report: Browns have real interest in trading for Jimmy Garoppolo

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 1, 2017, 7:45 AM EST

Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has said this week that he’s giving no thought to where he might play next year. But perhaps he should start thinking about Cleveland.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns will try to trade for Garoppolo.

The Browns own the first overall pick in the draft and still could fall in love with a quarterback and take him first overall. But if they haven’t already fallen in love with North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky or Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, there’s only so much those quarterbacks can do at the Combine and in private meetings to change the Browns’ mind.

What would it take to pry Garoppolo away from the Patriots? The first overall pick is likely more than Cleveland would spend. But the No. 12 overall pick, which Cleveland acquired in a trade from Philadelphia, could be the pick the Browns use on their franchise quarterback. And that may be Garoppolo, not Trubisky or Watson