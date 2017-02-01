 Skip to content

Report: Jeff Garcia interviewed to be Browns QB coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 1, 2017, 10:53 AM EST
The Browns recently interviewed former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia for their quarterbacks coach job, Tony Grossi of ESPN 850 in Cleveland reported.

The Browns may not fill the job. They moved tight ends coach Greg Seamon over to coach quarterbacks for last week’s Senior Bowl, but Browns coach Hue Jackson has said he isn’t sure if he will hire a replacement for Pep Hamilton, who left after one season to coach at the University of Michigan.

Garcia was a four-time Pro Bowler and rose to stardom with the 49ers in the early 2000s. He had a forgettable one-year stint with the Browns in 2004, then took the Buccaneers to the playoffs and went to the Pro Bowl in 2007. He last played in 2011.

He has a year of CFL coaching experience and spent 2015 as an offensive assistant with the Rams. Garcia last month let it be known that he would like to be the new head coach of the 49ers but presumably didn’t get a call back.

