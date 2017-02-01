 Skip to content

Report: Steelers eye Mexico City game in 2018

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 1, 2017, 3:52 PM EST
The Steelers are working on playing a game in Mexico City during the 2018 season, ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday.

The NFL officially announced Wednesday that the Patriots and Raiders will play in Mexico City next season. The Raiders were the home team for a 2016 Monday Night Football Game in Mexico City against the Texans.

The report said the Steelers “were exploring” a 2017 game in Mexico City before the NFL decided on Patriots vs. Raiders. Per the NFL’s schedule rotation, the Steelers would have a 2018 game at the Raiders though it’s not certain that would be the matchup.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the league was pleased with the results of last year’s Mexico City trip and intended to make a multi-year commitment to playing there.

