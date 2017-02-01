Reports: Larry Fitzgerald returning to the Cardinals for 2017

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 1, 2017, 10:44 PM EST

Larry Fitzgerald isn’t calling it a career just yet.

Fitzgerald told Jim Trotter of ESPN.com and confirmed with multiple reporters that he will return to the Arizona Cardinals for the 2017 season, which is the final year of his contract with the team.

Fitzgerald indicated on Tuesday that he had made a decision regarding his future but was not yet willing to disclose what those plans would be. A day later, he decided to let the cat out of the bag.

The Cardinals will now only have to wait on a firm decision from quarterback Carson Palmer as well. Palmer hasn’t stated for certain whether he will play or not but has expressed a desire to if his body responds well to the time off.

Next season will be Fitzgerald’s 14th year in the NFL. He’s missed just six games in 13 years and has been one of the most productive receivers the league has seen. He ranks ninth all-time with 14,389 receiving yards. He becomes the active leader in career receiving yards following the retirement of Steve Smith Sr., who ranks seventh with 14,731. He also ranks eighth all-time with 104 receiving touchdowns.