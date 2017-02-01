Reports: Texans will head to West Virginia for early part of training camp

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 1, 2017, 1:14 PM EST

The Saints won’t return to The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia for training camp, but multiple reports say the Texans will spend the early part of their training camp there.

Once the preseason begins, the Texans will reportedly return to their usual home base in Houston. That would mean the Texans will spend roughly two weeks at The Greenbrier and away from the heat and humidity of Houston.

Per the Times-Picayune in New Orleans, the Saints remain undecided on a training camp location. Their three-year contract with The Greenbrier has expired. Heavy flooding earlier last summer closed the resort and canceled the annual PGA Tour stop in White Sulphur Springs, but the Saints held camp there per usual.

In 2015, the Cardinals spent a week practicing at The Greenbrier between games at Detroit and Pittsburgh. It’s also the announced home of the new, non-NFL affiliated spring football league that’s reportedly set to debut this year.