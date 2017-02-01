 Skip to content

Reports: Texans will head to West Virginia for early part of training camp

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 1, 2017, 1:14 PM EST
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016, file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walks among the players during the NFL football teams training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. The Saints' three-year deal to hold the bulk of training camp at the luxury Greenbrier Resort expires after Wednesday's, Aug. 17, 2016, practice. Resort owner Jim Justice says the Saints' presence provided economic and morale boosts, particularly in the wake of disastrous flooding this summer. But it's unclear if the Saints will want to return without evidence that training at the posh mountain retreat improves the club. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley, File) AP

The Saints won’t return to The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia for training camp, but multiple reports say the Texans will spend the early part of their training camp there.

Once the preseason begins, the Texans will reportedly return to their usual home base in Houston. That would mean the Texans will spend roughly two weeks at The Greenbrier and away from the heat and humidity of Houston.

Per the Times-Picayune in New Orleans, the Saints remain undecided on a training camp location. Their three-year contract with The Greenbrier has expired. Heavy flooding earlier last summer closed the resort and canceled the annual PGA Tour stop in White Sulphur Springs, but the Saints held camp there per usual.

In 2015, the Cardinals spent a week practicing at The Greenbrier between games at Detroit and Pittsburgh. It’s also the announced home of the new, non-NFL affiliated spring football league that’s reportedly set to debut this year.

