Roger Goodell on #DeflateGate: “We’re moving on from that”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 1, 2017, 2:20 PM EST
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks on the field before the NFL football NFC championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

As you might imagine with the Patriots in the Super Bowl, one of the first questions for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at his annual press conference was about his #DeflateGate investigation.

And much in the same way Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has distanced himself from his relationship with President Donald Trump, Goodell said he was not focusing on the negatives.

“We’re moving on from that,” Goodell said. “It’s part of our history, but we’re comfortable with the process.”

The awkwardness of the week (which many people are looking forward to) was heightened by the fact that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was sitting in the front row for Goodell’s press conference.

And when Goodell was asked later in the press conference about the relationship between himself and Kraft (which Kraft himself said was changed), Goodell insisted nothing was wrong.

“I would tell you it’s not awkward at all for me,” he said. “We had a job to do. There was a violation, we had a process and discipline.”

He also said “If I’m invited back to Foxborough, I’ll come,” despite the fact he made back-to-back trips to Atlanta during the playoffs.

10 Responses to “Roger Goodell on #DeflateGate: “We’re moving on from that””
  1. cobrala2 says: Feb 1, 2017 2:23 PM

    We can move on after Goodell is gone.

    FIRE GOODELL!!!

  2. 12brichandfamous says: Feb 1, 2017 2:24 PM

    This just in: Goodell believes earth is flat. He’s comfortable wth his set of facts.

  3. artvan15 says: Feb 1, 2017 2:27 PM

    You would like to but your not able to.

  4. bleedingfacemask says: Feb 1, 2017 2:27 PM

    “I would tell you it’s not awkward at all for me,” said the gallant knight, as he stood protected behind his (NFL) shield.

  5. tedmurph says: Feb 1, 2017 2:28 PM

    What violation was that?

  6. wib22 says: Feb 1, 2017 2:30 PM

    He also said “If I’m invited back to Foxborough, I’ll come,

    ******************

    Yeah, ok.

  7. Della Street says: Feb 1, 2017 2:32 PM

    Release the numbers and then we’ll move on.

  8. Irsay's Bong says: Feb 1, 2017 2:33 PM

    Lair and a fraud.

  9. marima07 says: Feb 1, 2017 2:34 PM

    League handles things in a TRANSPARENT manner???? Surprised his nose didn’t grow five inches alone with just that one alone… After growing even further after the statement on how great Thursday Night Football is…

    Dear Lord this man is a living, breathing lie with legs.

  10. publikwerks says: Feb 1, 2017 2:36 PM

    Then he announces the Pat’s are playing in Kensil’s yard.

