Roger Goodell on #DeflateGate: “We’re moving on from that”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 1, 2017, 2:20 PM EST

As you might imagine with the Patriots in the Super Bowl, one of the first questions for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at his annual press conference was about his #DeflateGate investigation.

And much in the same way Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has distanced himself from his relationship with President Donald Trump, Goodell said he was not focusing on the negatives.

“We’re moving on from that,” Goodell said. “It’s part of our history, but we’re comfortable with the process.”

The awkwardness of the week (which many people are looking forward to) was heightened by the fact that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was sitting in the front row for Goodell’s press conference.

And when Goodell was asked later in the press conference about the relationship between himself and Kraft (which Kraft himself said was changed), Goodell insisted nothing was wrong.

“I would tell you it’s not awkward at all for me,” he said. “We had a job to do. There was a violation, we had a process and discipline.”

He also said “If I’m invited back to Foxborough, I’ll come,” despite the fact he made back-to-back trips to Atlanta during the playoffs.