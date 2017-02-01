 Skip to content

Roger Goodell says he’s not aware of Barstool Sports ban

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 1, 2017, 2:39 PM EST
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions during a news conference during preparations for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

The NFL took the unusual step of barring a media outlet from Super Bowl activities this week, banning Barstool Sports from Radio Row. But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said those decisions are below his pay grade.

When PFT asked Goodell about the decision at today’s annual “State of the League” press conference, Goodell said he didn’t know anything about Barstool Sports or the decision to ban it, but he did say he entrusts the people who work in the league’s media offices to make the right decisions, and he assumes they had a good reason.

The reason the NFL cited is that in 2015, four Barstool Sports employees staged a sit-in at the league office over Goodell’s handling of Deflategate. The four refused to leave and were arrested.

The NFL has barred all Barstool Sports employees from getting credentials for Super Bowl week, regardless of whether they were involved in the 2015 protest. At least two Barstool Sports employees managed to get in to Super Bowl Opening Night anyway.

PFT also asked Goodell whether banning a popular outlet with younger fans would perpetuate the view that NFL stands for No Fun League. Goodell said he doesn’t see that as a concern.

12 Responses to “Roger Goodell says he’s not aware of Barstool Sports ban”
  1. mzew233 says: Feb 1, 2017 2:40 PM

    AHAHAHAHAH

    10000000000% lie.

  2. newenglandsports11 says: Feb 1, 2017 2:41 PM

    Does this clown get a raise every time he lies or something?

  3. abrasion says: Feb 1, 2017 2:42 PM

    Goodell is a pathological liar.

  4. liftheavyorliftheavy says: Feb 1, 2017 2:42 PM

    Quoting Don Shula, “horse***!”

  5. Kim Jong Goodell says: Feb 1, 2017 2:43 PM

    There is a BS in there but it isn’t Barstool Sports

  6. bawston1 says: Feb 1, 2017 2:43 PM

    LIER!!!!!!!!!!

  7. Veezy says: Feb 1, 2017 2:44 PM

    Go Pres Go

  8. wib22 says: Feb 1, 2017 2:46 PM

    Not the biggest barstool fan, but man goodell is a serial liar.

    Every time he lies, his nose gets a bit longer.

  9. bullcharger says: Feb 1, 2017 2:46 PM

    He makes more than most fortune 500 CEOs. Even his own job is below his paygrade.

  10. bullcharger says: Feb 1, 2017 2:48 PM

    “It’s a lie if YOU believe it”

    – George Costanza

  11. patriots123456 says: Feb 1, 2017 2:56 PM

    Senior Goodell, you are not telling the truth.. Again

    Fire him…

  12. gofor2with3pointlead says: Feb 1, 2017 2:59 PM

    Never heard of Barstool sports. Soo there is that. The NE fan doesn’t fall far from the barstool though.

