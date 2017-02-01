Roger Goodell says he’s not aware of Barstool Sports ban

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 1, 2017, 2:39 PM EST

The NFL took the unusual step of barring a media outlet from Super Bowl activities this week, banning Barstool Sports from Radio Row. But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said those decisions are below his pay grade.

When PFT asked Goodell about the decision at today’s annual “State of the League” press conference, Goodell said he didn’t know anything about Barstool Sports or the decision to ban it, but he did say he entrusts the people who work in the league’s media offices to make the right decisions, and he assumes they had a good reason.

The reason the NFL cited is that in 2015, four Barstool Sports employees staged a sit-in at the league office over Goodell’s handling of Deflategate. The four refused to leave and were arrested.

The NFL has barred all Barstool Sports employees from getting credentials for Super Bowl week, regardless of whether they were involved in the 2015 protest. At least two Barstool Sports employees managed to get in to Super Bowl Opening Night anyway.

PFT also asked Goodell whether banning a popular outlet with younger fans would perpetuate the view that NFL stands for No Fun League. Goodell said he doesn’t see that as a concern.