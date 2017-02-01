Roger Goodell will stick to sports, thank you very much

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 1, 2017, 3:21 PM EST

Other sports leagues, and many individual athletes (even Russell Wilson, for heaven’s sake), have been willing to take a stand on current events.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has no interest in touching anything that might even approach politics.

Asked Wednesday about President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration/travel ban, Goodell couldn’t backpedal fast enough.

“I’m singularly focused on the Super Bowl right now,” Goodell said, adding the game “will bring the world together.”

While a worldwide audience might tune in and watch, that might be overstating the power of a ball game. Just a tad.

Later in the press conference, he was asked about the scrubbing of all mentions of Donald Trump from the transcripts of player interviews and videos on the league’s website. He ducked that one by saying he was not in charge of the transcripts, claiming no knowledge of what he was being asked.

It’s a magnificently expedient response from Goodell, since plenty of people on both sides of the aisle enjoy his product and he doesn’t want to risk their eyeballs or their dollars going anywhere else.

But at a time when many players are willing to use their platforms to create some degree of awareness, Goodell simply will not even acknowledge that anything’s happening.