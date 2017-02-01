Roger Goodell will stick to sports, thank you very much

Other sports leagues, and many individual athletes (even Russell Wilson, for heaven’s sake), have been willing to take a stand on current events.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has no interest in touching anything that might even approach politics.
Asked Wednesday about President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration/travel ban, Goodell couldn’t backpedal fast enough.
“I’m singularly focused on the Super Bowl right now,” Goodell said, adding the game “will bring the world together.”
While a worldwide audience might tune in and watch, that might be overstating the power of a ball game. Just a tad.
Later in the press conference, he was asked about the scrubbing of all mentions of Donald Trump from the transcripts of player interviews and videos on the league’s website. He ducked that one by saying he was not in charge of the transcripts, claiming no knowledge of what he was being asked.
It’s a magnificently expedient response from Goodell, since plenty of people on both sides of the aisle enjoy his product and he doesn’t want to risk their eyeballs or their dollars going anywhere else.
But at a time when many players are willing to use their platforms to create some degree of awareness, Goodell simply will not even acknowledge that anything’s happening.
Eh, this is one thing I’m not going to hold against him. Commenting on things like that is risky because he’s more beholden to the owners. He can’t stir the pot too much with his platform.
He’s still a terrible commissioner.
The very premise of this article is that Goodell should speak out against Trump’s actions, because any rational, reasonable American would. BUT… the reality is that the nation truly is divided. Many, many people fully support Trump. Not saying anything actually indicates an awareness of the political reality. The person who insists that he SHOULD speak out is the person with their head in the sand.
It’s amazing how adept Goodell is at claiming ignorance, it’s almost as if it comes to him naturally.
More intelligent than some of the idiot players
The Goodellian version of ‘the truth from a particular point of view.’ He may not be “in charge of the transcripts” but it is impossible to believe he was not ‘generally aware’ of them being excised.
Backpedal from what? Did I miss a previous statement he made?
He didn’t answer one question. There is absolutely no transparency at all with the NFL front office.
Reminded me of George Bush, when asked a question on education would answer it with something relating to terrorism. Question on health care, answer: terrorism.
Goodell would basically repeat the question in his answer and then say that he is striving to do better in those areas and that he will look into those things. Awesome.
“I’m singularly focused on the Super Bowl right now,” Goodell said, adding the game “will bring the world together.”
——————————————————————-
Bring the world together? Hilarious Roger. While the NFL is powerful, it is simply entertainment, not some event where people all across the globe will be holding hands singing kumbaya to solve the world’s problems.