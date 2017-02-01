Russell Wilson on Trump presidency: “This thing is getting out of hand”

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has worked hard over the years to present a polished, safe, inoffensive image.
But while getting his hair cut yesterday, he let his hair down a little.
Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Wilson posted a Facebook Live message from a barber’s chair, in which he bemoaned the current state of our country under President Donald Trump, and begged Barack Obama to come back.
The four-minute video began with him saying the President’s immigration policy had created a difficult environment.
“Despite anybody’s political issues or views, everybody has a right to choose who they want to vote for,’’ Wilson said. “But this thing is getting out of hand — getting out of hand, people.
“Just so you know, I voted for Hillary [Clinton]. But when you think about it’s only been two weeks right? Or even less. We’ve got to attack this issue here. So basically, I think that when you think about all the negativity that’s happened within a 10-day period, however many days it’s been, it’s already too much. It’s already crazy. It’s already affecting people’s hearts and souls and lives in such a negative way, in my opinion. . . .
“We go to LAX [Los Angeles] airport and there are people all over the place fighting for their lives and protesting and all the protests that have gone on, all the protests that have gone on in the African-American community, obviously the Muslim community, too. If we are going to be a nation that says we are equal, we have to be equal. Obviously being smart and all that kind of stuff. But you also have to be able to treat people fairly, have to be able to love everyone. And I know from even my own faith, the Christian faith, you still have to love everybody, no matter what our issues are, we still have to find ways to love people and care for people, and so I think that’s the thing that’s been crazy already.
“I don’t even know if he’s going to be able last four years, in my opinion. You don’t want to wish bad upon anybody because if he doesn’t last four years that means that something went wrong. So hopefully nothing goes wrong anymore than what it’s already doing. But it’s just been a crazy 10 days already and you know. . . . ’’
The message was kind of startling not for its passion or its articulation, but its mere presence. Wilson has taken great pains to be the most vanilla quarterback in the NFL, and having him step so far out of the lanes he had previously stayed in was a surprise.
Just stick to football Russell
Thank you, Russell. You’re not alone in this.
I wasn’t sure how to think. Now I have Russell Wilson to advise. By the way Russell; you’re doing a LOT of losing lately. Go Falcons!
This will go over like a Baby Ruth in the pool with the largely conservative, largely Caucasian Seattle fan base. However, Wilson’s sentiments are 100% on target. Kudos to him for speaking from his heart.
Another snowflake.
Just like when people believe Goodell, those who voted for Trump, barring them being a millionaire (even still that is very questionable), our country has become more dumb by the minute.
Poor rednecks and some middle class who think they can become more wealthy overnight, buy into the Trump Fraudulency.
The guy is a silver-spooned loser who never held a real job in his life.
The founding fathers have coffin sores from rolling over in their graves at feverish rates since the election.
Wilson’s comments have as much validity as comments from left wing Hollywood types. In other words, none.
Thanks for your opinion Russ. I’m going to go on with my day like normal if that’s OK with you.
For the first time in history, a politician does what they said they were going to do (prior to being elected) and the world is losing its mind.
His Secretary of education has 0 experience in public school education. How can you be in charge of something you’ve never experienced. I’m not here to bash trump but seriously why is someone who is a heavy donor for charter schools and never taken out student loans in charge of how student loans should be distributed.
Russell, Canada is just a short hop from Seattle. If you are not happy here hop a flight big man and live someplace else that would make you happy.
stick to football pea brain
he ain’t lyin’!
Stick to football. Your opinion does not matter. Neither does Brady’s. Please focus on getting back to the Super Bowl. Keep us up to date on the OTA’s in the spring.
What we’ve got here is failure to communicate…
”Just because you believe in something or you’re from a certain place doesn’t mean that you’re a bad person.”
Thank you Russell Wilson. You are a good dude.
right.. so if the little snowflakes need to take a time out….
Trump is doing EXACTLY what we elected him to do.
EXACTLY what he ran on
the difference between him and obama is that he is keeping his promises and moving as quickly as possible.
obama would have gone to a couple of balls by now, maybe some late show appearances… anything but actually do his damn job!
Dangeruss is a snowflake? Who woulda guessed?
Someone forgot to take their nano bubbles!
Wow, even robots think Trump is a joke. That’s good programming.