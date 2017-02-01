Terry Bradshaw: Texans haven’t done anything right at quarterback

Terry Bradshaw is in Houston this week as part of the FOX Sports contingent covering Super Bowl LI, but the hospitality provided by the city isn’t stopping him from unloading on their football team.
Bradshaw was asked about Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler during a Tuesday session with other media covering the game and he provided an unvarnished opinion of the team’s biggest free agent addition of 2016. Bradshaw said Osweiler is “bad” and that the Texans haven’t been much better when it comes to evaluating and developing quarterbacks.
“I don’t have a clue, they haven’t done anything right yet,” Bradshaw said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I don’t see … Osweiler’s too slow for me. He’s way too slow. That’s just me. I don’t like him [and] I said so.”
Bradshaw’s colleague Jimmy Johnson offered up a similar opinion of Osweiler and said that the Texans should “look under every rock to find a quarterback” to upgrade their offense. The two men aren’t the first to share negative opinions of Osweiler based on his struggles in 2016 and we’ll find out this offseason if the Texans follow Johnson’s advice.
rare right point from a man with CTE.
Playoffs wins for starting QBs
Osweiler : 1
Dak Prescott: 0
So Tomlin is a cheerleader and Ossweiler stinks. Sounds like Terry is 2-for-2
Let’s see. The window for that magnificent defense is closing so you need someone who can deliver almost immediately so a rookie development project won’t work. The Texans run the same highly complex offense as the Patriots. The Patriots have a second string QB who played well until injured and a third string QB who played well until injured. Both QBs are on rookie contracts next year so the problem with the cap hit for Osweiler next year can be managed if the Texans trade for either QB. I know Mallett flamed out but he was a problem child in NE while Belichick loves JG.If Brady really intends to play at least three more years (and the Pats want him to end his career there) the choice is obvious but the price tag will be high.
I bet you wish your Jets had Prescott ehh Jets’ fan?
Terry Bradshaw states the obvious on this one. Quarterback is what’s holding the Texans back.
Anyone who takes an unproven back-up QB and pays him 72 mil… deserves the heaps of criticism.
… and they still have jobs!