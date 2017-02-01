Terry Bradshaw: Texans haven’t done anything right at quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2017, 10:49 AM EST

Terry Bradshaw is in Houston this week as part of the FOX Sports contingent covering Super Bowl LI, but the hospitality provided by the city isn’t stopping him from unloading on their football team.

Bradshaw was asked about Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler during a Tuesday session with other media covering the game and he provided an unvarnished opinion of the team’s biggest free agent addition of 2016. Bradshaw said Osweiler is “bad” and that the Texans haven’t been much better when it comes to evaluating and developing quarterbacks.

“I don’t have a clue, they haven’t done anything right yet,” Bradshaw said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I don’t see … Osweiler’s too slow for me. He’s way too slow. That’s just me. I don’t like him [and] I said so.”

Bradshaw’s colleague Jimmy Johnson offered up a similar opinion of Osweiler and said that the Texans should “look under every rock to find a quarterback” to upgrade their offense. The two men aren’t the first to share negative opinions of Osweiler based on his struggles in 2016 and we’ll find out this offseason if the Texans follow Johnson’s advice.