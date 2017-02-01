 Skip to content

Trevor Siemian not bothered by Paxton Lynch/Tony Romo talk

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2017, 4:22 PM EST
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Getty Images

The word in Denver since the end of the regular season is that the Broncos plan to have Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch compete for the starting quarterback job in 2017, although that hasn’t stopped discussion of a possible pursuit of Tony Romo this offseason from entering the conversation.

Either way, Siemian is far from assured of a second season as the team’s starter. During an appearance with Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans on 104.3 The Fan, Siemian was asked if he’s bothered by the apparent willingness to move in a different direction at quarterback.

“It doesn’t [bother me]. That’s the deal I’m in,” Siemian said. “I was a seventh-round pick. I’m not as dumb as I look, I’m going to have to fight and scratch and claw my way my whole career. I’m fine with that. Truthfully, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

That last bit might be a stretch, but the Broncos didn’t make the playoffs despite finishing fourth in the league in both points and yards allowed and that’s almost always enough to put a quarterback’s starting job at risk whether he was drafted in the first round, seventh round or anywhere in between.

11 Responses to “Trevor Siemian not bothered by Paxton Lynch/Tony Romo talk”
  1. majormeatcurtains says: Feb 1, 2017 4:27 PM

    Good attitude Trevor. The offenses problems weren’t your fault. Come out swinging in camp.

  2. wib22 says: Feb 1, 2017 4:30 PM

    The donks are screwed anyways.

  3. tonebones says: Feb 1, 2017 4:31 PM

    Siemian is a smart guy. He’s very young and he’ll be on his third offensive coordinator this year. He’s going to know every offense there is. By the time he retires as a player, coaches will probably be making $12-15 million per year. He’d probably make a good coach some day.

  4. socalmaverick says: Feb 1, 2017 4:31 PM

    Well….you’re almost as dumb as you look.

  5. kcchefs58 says: Feb 1, 2017 4:35 PM

    “I’m not as dumb as I look.”

    That statement is awesome. I’m not sure why he felt compelled to say that.

  6. trubroncfan07 says: Feb 1, 2017 4:44 PM

    He still has a long way to go, I think I am the only Broncos fan that thinks this way. Everyone wants to blame the line for all the problems, but there were tons of times Trevor held the ball way to long, and just like in college gets hurt way to often. I even read on some of these threads where Broncos fans have said get rid of Elway if he does not want to keep Trevor. I trust Elway so if he thinks we need to in another direction then I am good with it.

  7. countingiseasy says: Feb 1, 2017 4:49 PM

    “I’m not as dumb as I look, I’m going to have to fight and scratch and claw my way my whole career.”

    Man, it was looking like an all out war for the starting QB gig last summer. Luckily they made the tough decision to send Sanchez packing.

    A crash test dummy would have given Siemian a better fight…

  8. pau49ers says: Feb 1, 2017 4:55 PM

    Good boy – you’re saying the right things. Sammy Bradford, are you listening to this man?

  9. skmad2014 says: Feb 1, 2017 4:56 PM

    A few less Elway is a genius stories now, compared to this time last year.

  10. jag1959 says: Feb 1, 2017 5:01 PM

    “I’m not as dumb as I look”

    That’s good to know Trevor. Besides Kelce, who is as dumb as you look? Kenny Britt? Pacman Jones?

  11. bengals1974 says: Feb 1, 2017 5:20 PM

    Why would he care… Tony would only last a few games at best before he would be broke again…

    I say that not trying to be hating, just a fact.. If am surprised Romo isn’t hanging it up. The injuries he has had are no joke…

