Trevor Siemian not bothered by Paxton Lynch/Tony Romo talk

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2017, 4:22 PM EST

The word in Denver since the end of the regular season is that the Broncos plan to have Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch compete for the starting quarterback job in 2017, although that hasn’t stopped discussion of a possible pursuit of Tony Romo this offseason from entering the conversation.

Either way, Siemian is far from assured of a second season as the team’s starter. During an appearance with Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans on 104.3 The Fan, Siemian was asked if he’s bothered by the apparent willingness to move in a different direction at quarterback.

“It doesn’t [bother me]. That’s the deal I’m in,” Siemian said. “I was a seventh-round pick. I’m not as dumb as I look, I’m going to have to fight and scratch and claw my way my whole career. I’m fine with that. Truthfully, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

That last bit might be a stretch, but the Broncos didn’t make the playoffs despite finishing fourth in the league in both points and yards allowed and that’s almost always enough to put a quarterback’s starting job at risk whether he was drafted in the first round, seventh round or anywhere in between.