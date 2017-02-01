What will Drew Brees do when he’s done playing?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2017, 11:51 AM EST

Saints quarterback Drew Brees often is asked how long he’ll play. He’s rarely asked what he’ll do when he’s done playing.

On Wednesday’s PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN, I asked him what he’ll do after his playing career ends.

Like Peyton Manning, Brees could do plenty of different things and be highly successful at whatever he tries. He mused about broadcasting and politics. He said being the NFL’s Commissioner is one of the few things he hasn’t considered, yet.

That line of questioning prompted a discussion regarding the league’s habit of reaching decisions on disciplinary issues and working backward, and regarding whether the Commissioner is the one making the decisions or whether others are doing so from behind the proverbial curtain.

Regardless, Brees was compelling — as he always is — and he capped the interview by addressing whether he can support the Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl.